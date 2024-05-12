This Week in Louisiana Politics: constitutional convention, maps, and veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, get the latest debate on the governor’s proposed constitutional convention. The bill now heads to the Senate where its fate is less certain.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed legislation aimed at solving the insurance crisis in the state.

Later in the show, there are a lot of updates on the status of the controversial congressional map. Now multiple groups are headed to the United States Supreme Court. The state asked the Supreme Court for a stay, which can pause legal proceedings in the case.

Fred Childers sits down with Congressman Garret Graves to talk about funding being yanked for a veterans hospital.

