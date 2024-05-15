Wednesday 9-hour Forecast: Warmer temperatures with a lingering breeze

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy hump day! Expect another beautiful and warm day in the Sun City.

The morning will start off mild with warmer temperatures increasing by 11 a.m. Although we’re forecasting a high of 93 degrees, expect a high of 89 by 3 p.m.

Clear skies throughout the day with moderate winds ranging 15 to 20 mph west and staying about the same tonight. Temperatures with slightly drop around dinner time with possible temperatures in the upper 50s later at night.

