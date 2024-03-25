Will weather today in Mississippi be severe? Check here for updates

Strong winds, rain and storms are expected in Mississippi Monday with possibly severe storms in the afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service for Jackson.

Primary hazards will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Hail and flash flooding will also be possible.

There is the possibility of strong or long-track tornadoes.

Parts of Mississippi have been upgraded to a level 3, enhanced risk for severe storms, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says.

Safety tips

• Know your safe place

• Have multiple ways to get weather alerts

• Review your plan of action with your family

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Radar weather in Mississippi forecasts flash flooding, hail, tornadoes