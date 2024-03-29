What’s the weather forecast for 2024 Easter Sunday in Texas? Here's what to expect

Easter weekend in Texas will be warm and a bit windy.

What's in the weather forecast for your area? Here's what local National Weather Service offices are saying.

Dallas-Fort Worth

The Dallas-Fort Worth area will have afternoon high temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Good Friday and Saturday. Friday afternoon will bring gusty conditions with speeds 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35-40 mph.

Winds on Saturday will be tame, with speeds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Breezy conditions are expected today with occasional wind gusts to 40 mph. The warmup will continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Storm chances will return to the region early next week. #txwx pic.twitter.com/pOcuQWghz3 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 29, 2024

Easter Sunday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 80. Wind from the south will come in at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Austin-San Antonio

In the Austin-San Antonio area, high temperatures will hover in the upper 70s and low 80s for Good Friday and Saturday. Easter Sunday will bring above-average temperatures, in the mid-80s.

Houston

Houston will be partly sunny on Good Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and some winds coming from the south.

Good Friday will see winds at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday will be less windy, with speeds of 5-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Easter Sunday's high temperatures are predicted to be in the low 80s, with wind speeds of 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Corpus Christi & Brownsville

High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s on Good Friday and Saturday in Corpus Christi.

On Good Friday, winds will be 15-24 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. These will slow slightly on Saturday, with wind speeds of 10-18 mph and gusts up to 23 mph.

Easter Sunday is expected to have a high temperature near 80 and 11-18 mph winds, with gusts up to 24 mph.

El Paso

In El Paso, high temperatures will be in the low 80s on Good Friday and Saturday.

On Good Friday, wind speeds will be around 23 mph, with gusts of 29 mph. On Saturday, wind speeds will drop slightly to about 16 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph.

Easter Sunday will see a shift in weather, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and wind speeds jumping to 31 mph. Wind gusts may be up to 40 mph.

🍃Friday's Hourly Wind Forecast🍃



Winds peaking mid-afternoon with gusts 30-40 mph. Patchy blowing dust around El Paso may lead to hazy conditions. #nmwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/58znFFTbE6 — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) March 29, 2024

Amarillo

Good Friday is welcoming critical weather conditions in the afternoon. While wind gusts may only reach 35 mph, high grass dryness and low humidity increase fire risk.

The Amarillo area will see critical fire weather conditions Friday afternoon.

High temperatures will hover from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Wind speeds will be 15-25 mph.

Saturday's high temperatures will rise to the mid-80s, with west winds at 10-15 mph.

High temperatures on Easter Sunday are projected to be around 80. Southwest wind speeds will increase throughout the day: speeds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will shift in the afternoon to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Lubbock

Lubbock is under a Red Flag Warning from noon to 8 p.m. on Good Friday amid winds and low humidity.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Lubbock for Friday afternoon and evening.

High temperatures for Good Friday will be warmer than usual in the low 80s. Southwesterly winds are also increasing at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday and Easter Sunday's high temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-80s.

