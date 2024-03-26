Easter is Sunday. Why is it so early this year? Here's what we know

The Easter bunny is showing up a little earlier this year.

Easter falls on Sunday, March 31. Many could wonder why Easter isn't in April this year.

Here’s what to know:

Why is Easter celebrated?

Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after he was crucified by Romans around 30 A.D.

Easter marks the last day of the Holy Week, which consists of several days that each carry their own significance. These include:

Palm Sunday: commemorating when Jesus entered Jerusalem

Holy Thursday: commemorating the Last Supper and washing of feet

Good Friday: commemorating Jesus' crucifixion and death

Easter Sunday: commemorating the resurrection of Jesus

Why is Easter 2024 in March?

Our moon has a lot to do with the date of this Christian holiday. According to Earthsky.org, it generally falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after the vernal equinox.

Earth Sky says the 2024 equinox was March 19-20, marking the unofficial beginning of spring for the Northern Hemisphere and autumn for the Southern Hemisphere. The first full moon after the March equinox is March 24-25, 2024. Simply put, Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full Moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox. If the full Moon falls on a Sunday, then Easter is the next Sunday.

More: It's officially spring in Texas, but winter has been getting warmer and shorter. Here's the data

What years has Easter been in March?

The earliest possible date for Easter is March 22, and the latest possible date is April 25, according to Earth Sky. The earliest Easter in the 21st century was March 23, 2008. Another March 23 Easter won’t come again until the year 2160.

Here's a list of the earliest Easter dates:

Gregorian Calendar Day Gregorian Calendar Year March 22 1761 March 22 1818 March 22 2285 March 22 2353 March 23 1788 March 23 1845 March 23 1856 March 23 1913 March 23 2008 March 23 2160 March 23 2228 March 23 2380

Why is it called Easter?

According to Brandi Auset, the author of The Goddess Guide, Easter came from old folklore. While the holiday is very commercialized, Auset detailed where the name and the rabbit came from.

"Some claim that the word Easter derives from Eostre, a pagan goddess of spring and fertility," they said. "According to folklore, Eostre found a bird dying from the cold and turned it into a rabbit so its fur would keep it warm—but that rabbit still laid eggs like a bird."

— USA TODAY reporter Wyatte Grantham-Philips contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Why is Easter in March this year? It has something to do with the moon