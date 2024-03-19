It's officially spring in Texas, but winter has been getting warmer and shorter. Here's the data
No, you're not wrong. Winter is becoming warmer and shorter.
This year, all major cities across Texas — except Austin — recorded warmer-than-usual temperatures, except one, according to an index from the Midwest Regional Climate Center. And all cities in the state are seeing earlier spring weather.
Here's the data.
How warm did Austin get this winter?
Austin is the only city in Texas that reported an average winter. This is due in part to a few days of cold weather in mid-January.
According to the National Weather Service office in Austin-San Antonio, the state capital reached its lowest daily minimum temperatures on Jan. 15-16. The city also recorded the coldest maximum temperature of 26 degrees on Jan. 15.
Since mid-January, however, the city has recorded substantially warmer temperatures. In February, Austin recorded an average maximum temperature of 70.1 degrees, far above the normal value of 66.4 degrees. For the remaining few weeks of winter in March, the city recorded an average maximum temperature of 76.1 degrees, which departed from the normal value of 71.4 degrees.
So far this year, the city has reached a high of 91 degrees.
Warmest temperatures in Texas this winter
Abilene: 94 degrees
Amarillo: 83 degrees
Austin: 91 degrees
Dallas-Fort Worth: 94 degrees
El Paso: 83 degrees
Houston: 89 degrees
Lubbock: 87 degrees
Midland-Odessa: 86 degrees
San Antonio: 91 degrees
Wichita Falls: 86 degrees
Coldest temperatures in Texas this winter
Abilene: 8 degrees
Amarillo: 0 degrees
Austin: 11 degrees
Dallas-Fort Worth: 11 degrees
El Paso: 21 degrees
Houston: 18 degrees
Lubbock: 5 degrees
Midland-Odessa: 9 degrees
San Antonio: 18 degrees
Wichita Falls: 5 degrees
How early does spring arrive?
The Washington Post revealed an analysis last week of spring's earlier arrival. The news organization asked readers to share anecdotes and observations about its impact on their region.
Some areas in the nation, including parts of California and Florida, are seeing spring arrival 28 days earlier than in the 1980s.
For the most part, leaves are sprouting in Texas a few days to a week earlier than normal. Here's when spring arrives in each major city in Texas and how it compares to 1981.
Abilene: Feb. 5, four days earlier
Amarillo: No data
Austin: Jan. 26, six days earlier
Dallas-Fort Worth: Feb. 4, five days earlier
El Paso: Feb. 3, four days earlier
Houston: Jan. 21, six days earlier
Lubbock: Feb. 16, three days earlier
Midland-Odessa: Feb. 6, four days earlier
San Antonio: Jan. 25, five days earlier
Wichita Falls: Feb. 10, six days earlier
