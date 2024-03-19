It's officially spring in Texas, but winter has been getting warmer and shorter. Here's the data

No, you're not wrong. Winter is becoming warmer and shorter.

This year, all major cities across Texas — except Austin — recorded warmer-than-usual temperatures, except one, according to an index from the Midwest Regional Climate Center. And all cities in the state are seeing earlier spring weather.

Here's the data.

How warm did Austin get this winter?

Austin is the only city in Texas that reported an average winter. This is due in part to a few days of cold weather in mid-January.

According to the National Weather Service office in Austin-San Antonio, the state capital reached its lowest daily minimum temperatures on Jan. 15-16. The city also recorded the coldest maximum temperature of 26 degrees on Jan. 15.

More: Farmers' Almanac predicts cold, wet weather in Texas this spring. Can we trust it?

Since mid-January, however, the city has recorded substantially warmer temperatures. In February, Austin recorded an average maximum temperature of 70.1 degrees, far above the normal value of 66.4 degrees. For the remaining few weeks of winter in March, the city recorded an average maximum temperature of 76.1 degrees, which departed from the normal value of 71.4 degrees.

So far this year, the city has reached a high of 91 degrees.

Warmest temperatures in Texas this winter

Abilene: 94 degrees

Amarillo: 83 degrees

Austin: 91 degrees

Dallas-Fort Worth: 94 degrees

El Paso: 83 degrees

Houston: 89 degrees

Lubbock: 87 degrees

Midland-Odessa: 86 degrees

San Antonio: 91 degrees

Wichita Falls: 86 degrees

More: Austin will see the hottest day of the year so far this week and it's only February

Coldest temperatures in Texas this winter

Abilene: 8 degrees

Amarillo: 0 degrees

Austin: 11 degrees

Dallas-Fort Worth: 11 degrees

El Paso: 21 degrees

Houston: 18 degrees

Lubbock: 5 degrees

Midland-Odessa: 9 degrees

San Antonio: 18 degrees

Wichita Falls: 5 degrees

More: Warmer weather brings a harsher allergy season to Texas. Here's what you need to know.

How early does spring arrive?

The Washington Post revealed an analysis last week of spring's earlier arrival. The news organization asked readers to share anecdotes and observations about its impact on their region.

Some areas in the nation, including parts of California and Florida, are seeing spring arrival 28 days earlier than in the 1980s.

For the most part, leaves are sprouting in Texas a few days to a week earlier than normal. Here's when spring arrives in each major city in Texas and how it compares to 1981.

Abilene: Feb. 5, four days earlier

Amarillo: No data

Austin: Jan. 26, six days earlier

Dallas-Fort Worth: Feb. 4, five days earlier

El Paso: Feb. 3, four days earlier

Houston: Jan. 21, six days earlier

Lubbock: Feb. 16, three days earlier

Midland-Odessa: Feb. 6, four days earlier

San Antonio: Jan. 25, five days earlier

Wichita Falls: Feb. 10, six days earlier

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Winter is getting warmer and shorter in Texas. Here's the data