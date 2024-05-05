Weather Flash: Where are the safe places in your home if a tornado passes through

Tornadoes don’t happen often here in the DMV. But when they do, knowing where to go and how to keep you and your family safe is always good. Once you receive a tornado warning, you want to jump into action and head to your safe place.

The best place to be during a tornado warning is in the lowest part of your house, like a basement. Being underground will help protect you from any flying debris. Now, living in the DMV, you may not have a basement, but that is okay; you still have a safe place. For homes without basements, the best place for you to protect yourself will be an interior room. That can be a closet or even a bathroom. You want to put as much wall between you and the outside world as possible.

Always avoid doors and windows. Experts recommend crouching down and covering your head when you are in a safe place.

If you are driving and you get an alert about a tornado warning, you should seek shelter immediately. Your vehicle is not the safest option; however, it is recommended that you take shelter in the nearest building. Seeking shelter under a bridge or overpass is not recommended.

To learn more about safety conditions during a tornado or how to make your plan

