Weather Blog: Severe Weather Potential is Back Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Severe weather potential is back in the forecast late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. All hazards are possible including large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding. Significant severe weather is on the table, especially in the northern half of our coverage area.

Storms were forming along a dryline to the west. Below is a look at the surface map from around 7:00 p.m.

Storms should be on a weakening trend as they inch closer to the area tonight.

The best chance for severe weather in our area looks to be from midnight through around 4:00 a.m. tonight.

Some redevelopment is possible on Sunday afternoon and evening as the atmosphere destabilizes ahead of a cold front. Activity should be isolated, however any storm that does develop has the potential to be severe. Below is the risk for Sunday.

