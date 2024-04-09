Weather alert: Severe storms today, flooding concerns Wednesday and tornado risk Thursday

There's a risk of severe storms in northern Ohio Tuesday night.

The weather luck for northern Ohio has run out.

After a pleasant day for the total eclipse on Monday − a rather rainy and stormy week is on tap.

The National Weather Service says there's a risk for scattered severe thunderstorms between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday as a storm front moves through the region.

The storms could bring locally damaging winds, small hail and lightning.

Another round of moderate to heavy rain is possible in northern Ohio Wednesday night into Thursday night that could cause some flooding issues on local rivers and streams and flood-prone areas.

Some severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening with the potential of large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes.

What's the forecast?

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Low around 51. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Showers. Low around 57. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. High near 68. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers. High near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Northeast Ohio weather to bring storms, flooding, possible tornadoes