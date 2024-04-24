Wearing denim for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SCRANTON, LACKAWANN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month Wednesday marks National Denim Day, a campaign started by a controversial court ruling in Italy over two decades ago.

In Lackawanna County, the day has received official recognition.

National Denim Day is more than just a fashion statement, it is a stand against sexual violence, and the Lackawanna County Commissioners stand with the Denim Day Movement.

In April, the last Wednesday of the month is Denim Day, a campaign for misconceptions that surround sexual assault.

“Supreme court in Italy overturned a rape conviction because the theory was because the women had tight jeans on, the victim, that she must have helped the rapist take them off which implied consent,” said We Respect and Care Center Executive Director Peg Ruddy.

The day after the ruling, women wore jeans on purpose, with a purpose.

“All the women in parliament in the whole country showed up at work with jeans on in solidarity for that really gross injustice,” Ruddy explained.

Lackawanna County Commissioners officially proclaimed Wednesday as Denim Day for the county.

“We wanna make sure people understand how important it is to respect women across Lackawanna County, across the state, and across the country so this just highlights that for us today,” said Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan.

“It brings everybody awareness on what’s going on you know, we have to,” Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak said.

The commissioners are also stressing the respect and gratitude they have for sexual assault organizations like the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) for bringing awareness and resources to NEPA.

“It’s good to just have the conversations that we had today and show them we appreciate all they do and all that they represent,” said Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin.

“The more awareness that we can raise the more that our local leaders know about the problem, I think the more influence we can have and really preventing sexual violence as we move forward,” Ruddy added.

If you or someone you know needs resources and help with sexual violence, you can call the WRC’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-257-5765.

