WAYNESBORO — Police have made an arrest in a February shooting in Waynesboro that injured one person.

The shooting took place during the early-evening hours of Feb. 26 in the 1000 block of Hopeman Parkway.

The Waynesboro Police Department said a 45-year-old man was shot. He suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was treated at UVA Health in Charlottesville.

On Wednesday, Clifton J. Douglas Jr., 22, of Fishersville, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

Douglas is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

VSP: Motorist caught on I-81 with 123 lbs. of marijuana

Augusta County man headed to prison for 2023 gunfight in Deerfield

Augusta County wins FOIA Circuit lawsuit reconsideration, March 20 recording remains private

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro police arrest suspect in shooting that injured one