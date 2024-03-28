VSP: Motorist caught on I-81 with 123 lbs. of marijuana

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A traffic stop Wednesday by Virginia State Police in Rockingham County led to the discovery of 123 lbs. of marijuana inside a vehicle, a press release said.

Jun Yan, 45, of Fresh Meadows, New York, is charged with possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and transporting more than five lbs. of marijuana into Virginia.

Shortly after 2 p.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on a 2024 Toyota Sienna on Interstate 81 at the 246 mile marker. Police said the stop was for speeding and following too closely.

During the traffic stop, Yan consented to a search of his vehicle. During the search, troopers reportedly discovered multiple boxes that contained 123 vacuum sealed packages of marijuana, the release said. Police said the marijuana had a street value of $500,000.

Yan was taken to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail. He is being held without bond.

Virginia legalized marijuana in 2021, and adults can legally possess up to one ounce in public.

