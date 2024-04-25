Waynesboro High School teacher accused of sexually abusing young girl

VERONA — Augusta County authorities arrested a Waynesboro High School teacher Wednesday following allegations he sexually abused a young girl.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said Joseph E. Trust, 37, of Stuarts Draft, is charged with aggravated sexual battery.

The sheriff's office said it investigated the sexual abuse allegation along with Shenandoah Valley Child Protective Services, resulting in Trust's arrest. The probe began last week. The girl is under the age of 13, a press release said.

On Thursday, The News Leader spoke with Waynesboro Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Ryan Barber, who said Trust was hired to teach at Waynesboro High School in January 2020. Trust, who is on paid administrative leave following his arrest, is listed as a Spanish teacher on the school's website.

He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into the allegations is ongoing, and asked that anyone with information concerning the case contact Investigator Leo Cancino at (540) 245-5333.

