Wayne County juvenile jail staffer charged with sexual assault of 2 teens in facility

A female county employee has been charged with sexually assaulting two teen boys inside Wayne County's troubled juvenile jail.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Svetlana Kuryanova, 33, of Farmington Hills, with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

“The allegations in this case are among the most disturbing ones that I have seen. It is hard to wrap my brain around the fact that this occurred in the juvenile detention facility, and charged defendant is allegedly responsible for this illegal behavior,” Worthy said in a press release issued Saturday morning.

William Dickerson Detention Facility in Wayne County.

Kuryanova is in the Wayne County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Monday. An attorney for Kuryanova could not be immediately reached Saturday morning.

The alleged assault of the residents, ages 16 and 17, happened at 7 p.m. April 8, according to the press release. The facility is located in the William Dickerson Detention Facility, a vacant adult jail in Hamtramck, the county moved into in fall 2022 to improve safety.

This is the second allegation that an adult at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center sexually assaulted a youth. In January, a state staffer onsite to monitor operations at the county facility was arrested in an investigation into whether she sexually assaulted a 15-year-old male resident.

That investigation is ongoing, officials said. Officials did not identify the woman and did not provide details of the alleged incident. State officials at the time said the employee was suspended without pay pending their investigation.

After that arrest, Evans removed all state monitors. The state had placed the round-the-clock monitors in March 2023 following allegations that a 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by other youths at the facility.

The Free Press has reported since the summer of 2022 on overcrowding and understaffing problems at the facility, which critics have called inhumane and dangerous.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans touted “significant strides” in improving the county’s troubled juvenile jail in his State of the County address in March, saying that the facility is now a “safer and more nurturing environment.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Juvenile jail staffer charged with sex assault of two teens in facility