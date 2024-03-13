Warren Evans points to 'strides' in improving juvenile jail in State of the County speech

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans touted “significant strides” in improving the county’s troubled juvenile jail in his State of the County address Tuesday night, saying that the facility is now a “safer and more nurturing environment.”

But Evans said the cause of the dangerous conditions — the state’s lack of long-term treatment centers for youths — is still a problem. He said the state should be doing more because juveniles who commit crimes are being prematurely released and returning to the county facility.

“Too many of them are winding up back in the facility after committing yet another crime that could have been prevented because they still haven’t received the long-term treatment they deserve,” Evans said at his speech at Dearborn’s Ford Performing Arts Center.

“By failing to provide the beds these children need, the state is putting them and all of us in harm’s way.”

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans

Since the summer of 2022, the Free Press has reported on the overcrowding and understaffing at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center, problems that led to what critics have called inhumane conditions.

Last year, Evans used his yearly speech to announce he was declaring a health emergency at the county-run detention facility, after allegations a 12-year-old boy was raped by other youths housed there.

More: 6 staffers out at Wayne Co. juvie jail after investigation into boy’s alleged rape by youths

More: Problems we found at the Wayne County juvenile jail

Evans said Tuesday night that they've made significant improvements at the facility, including adding more in-house mental health treatment, hiring about 100 new staffers and boosting pay by 35%, funded by a $10 million budget increase.

The county is “months away” from moving youths into the newly built criminal justice complex, Evans said, adding that he’s committed to work “collaboratively to ensure the safety and well-being of our youth and the staff.”

But he reiterated his criticism of the state for the facility’s problems.

“All of that was driven by the state of Michigan’s inaction on funding more long-term residential beds, leaving juveniles stranded in our facility, and awaiting placement way longer than prescribed by law,” Evans said.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have said they are moving quickly on the problem by adding more long-term placement options for youth who are sent into treatment after their court cases have concluded, including 40 beds at a private facility in Highland Park.

The tension between the state and county over the juvenile jail persists: State officials said last month that they intend to downgrade the facility’s license for the second time in less than four months. County officials have appealed.

Evans addresses war in Gaza, upcoming presidential election

In his speech, Evans also reiterated a call he first made last year for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza. And he urged Wayne County residents to get active as the November presidential election approaches.

Earlier this month, Evans penned a column in the Free Press sounding the alarm for Democrats.

He wrote that the party needs to pay more attention to Black voters and involve Black leaders more consistently, instead of “every four years, when there always seems to be a raging four-alarm political fire.”

On Tuesday night he said Wayne County residents should get ready to knock on doors.

“We have to talk to friends and neighbors,” Evans said. “Know that your voices matter. That’s why there is such an effort to take your voices away.”

Other successes Evans touted Tuesday night: a recently passed $2.2 billion balanced budget, “A” credit rating by three national credit rating agencies, new air monitoring programs in neighborhoods and expanding Narcan vending machines to prevent overdose deaths.

Contact Christine MacDonald: cmacdonald@freepress.com or 313-418-2149. Follow her on X: @cmacfreep.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Evans points to 'significant strides' at juvenile jail in yearly speech