Wayne airport will apply for state aviation grant to help with runway rehabilitation

A new deputy clerk was sworn in and the Wayne County Airport was given the go-ahead to apply for state funds when the Wayne County commissioners met recently.

Jamie Imhoff is the new deputy clerk in the commissioners' office.

The airport is applying for an Ohio Airport Improvement Program Grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Office of Aviation. If approved for the grant the funds will be used for runway rehabilitation.

The county Child Services Enforcement Agency was recognized by the state for excellence in services in two areas.

In other action commissioners:

Accepted a Violence Against Women grant sought by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office through the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for $52,389.57. The grant requires a local match of $17,464.50.

Gave approval to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office to apply for highway safety grants from the Ohio Department of Public Safety's Traffic Safety Office. The amount asked for is $22,980.

Approved a request from the Wayne County Engineer to purchase a 2019 Mack Day Cab Tractor from Brechbuhler Truck Sales in Canton for $74,990.

The Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Wayne County Administration Building Upper-Level Meeting Room. Anyone interested in attending the meeting virtually can register through a Zoom link on the commissioners' website.

