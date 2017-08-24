The Way Americans Drink Alcohol Is Changing And Experts Are Worried

Chrissy Teigen opened up earlier this week about struggling with drinking. While her description of her consumption didn’t necessarily meet the criteria of alcohol abuse, the celebrity admitted she was “drinking too much” and she’s now abstaining from booze for the time being.

Teigen is far from alone in her experience. And a recent report is shining a light on how this habit is only growing, especially among certain demographics, particularly women.

Research published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry published earlier this month examined and compared two large studies where American adults self-reported their drinking behaviors. One study, conducted from 2001 to 2002, contained more than 40,000 survey responses while the second study of more than 35,000 responses, was conducted from 2012 to 2013.

Overall, Americans who reported they drank at least once in a year-long period increased by 11 percent. High-risk drinking, meaning drinking four or more beverages per day at least once a week for women and five or more for men, increased by 30 percent. Alcohol use disorders, which is where individuals’ drinking interferes with their everyday lives and they find it difficult to stop, increased by almost 50 percent.

Women had some of the greatest increases in terms of population type. High-risk consumption increased by 60 percent among them and alcohol use disorder rose an alarming 84 percent. The authors also noted that adults ages 65 and older have seen a larger increase in alcohol consumption, with high-risk drinking rising by 65 percent and alcohol use disorders skyrocketing nearly 107 percent.

Take a look at a further breakdown below:

(Alissa Scheller/HuffPost)

What’s causing this trend ― and why it’s harmful

So what gives? The JAMA Psychiatry study didn’t examine why all of this is occurring but the authors have some theories.

For starters, the culture surrounding alcohol has dramatically shifted, particularly for women. While it used to be more taboo for women to imbibe freely, it’s now more widely encouraged in society, according to George Koob, director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, which was affiliated with the study.

“I think it’s more acceptable for women to be drinking in general,” Koob told HuffPost. “The gap between women and men drinking has decreased. It used to be quite large.”

Previous research published in 2016 shows that as more women joined the workforce, their alcohol consumption rates also increased as they became part of the after-work drinking culture. Drops in the price of alcohol and targeted marketing toward women also could be factors.

Cultural changes could have lead to higher incidents of binge drinking, Koob said. That could be especially dangerous for women’s health which is what alarms the researchers the most.

Koob says he isn’t concerned about the increase in women’s alcohol consumption from a cultural standpoint. However, women are particularly vulnerable to the physiological effects of alcohol ― and that concerns researchers if they’re drinking more, he said.

Women’s blood alcohol content tends to be higher if they’re drinking the same amount as men, thanks to lower body weights and body water distribution, according to Koob. He also points out that women progress to liver disease more quickly if they’re misusing alcohol.