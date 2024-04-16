Wawa is giving away free coffee today. Here's where to get it

Wawa turned 60 years old on Tuesday, and the company is giving away free coffee to celebrate.

The company's signature branded coffee, which it started selling in the 1970s, has become one of Wawa's most popular items at over 1,000 stores in six states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, a news release states.

Other items, such as teas, juices, lemonade and a special birthday cake donut, will also be available for 60 cents today.

In honor of the company's 60th anniversary, customers can get a free hot coffee of any size, all day, at all Wawa stores across the country on Tuesday, April 16.

Wawa near me in Bucks County

There are nearly a dozen Wawa locations in and around Bucks County where you can pick up a free coffee today.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store previously announced plans to break into Georgia.

You can find the Wawa closest to you using their online store locator or the Wawa App.

When did the first Wawa open?

Wawa was founded in 1803 and incorporated in 1865 as the Millville Manufacturing Company, a textile company with mills in several states and sales offices across the country, according to the company.

The first Wawa Food Market opened on April 16, 1964 in Folsom, Pennsylvania and the company is currently headquartered in Wawa, Pennsylvania.

Chris Ullery is the Philadelphia Hub Data Reporter for the USA Today Network. Reach him at cullery@couriertimes.com or find him on Twitter at @ulleryatinell.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Free Wawa coffee for chain's 60th anniversary