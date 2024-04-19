Waterford police promote Caler to sergeant

Apr. 18—WATERFORD — Zachary Caler, a six-year patrolman for the department and drug recognition expert, has been promoted to sergeant by the town's Board of Police Commissioners.

The 27-year-old Lebanon native was the department's 2023 Officer of the Year, according to Chief Marc Balestracci. He is also a four-time recipient of the Mother's Against Drunk Driving award.

Caler said Wednesday he hopes to use his new role to try to tackle what he called one of police departments' most difficult problems ― recruiting.

"If you read any headline in the United States, it's hard to recruit cops nowadays," he said. "And I think coming from the top down as a sergeant trying to improve morale is a big part of that."

The board promoted Caler on April 8. Caler will start his first training shift on Sunday.

"It's exciting, and I'm looking forward to it," he said Wednesday.