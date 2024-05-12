Water main break closes parts of Second Avenue in Pittsburgh

A busy road in Pittsburgh is closed because of a large water main break.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the break is causing closures around Second Avenue.

Second Avenue is closed between Technology Drive and the Armstrong Tunnel. Brady Street to Second is also closed from Forbes Avenue.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the water main to be repaired.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

