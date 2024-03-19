For the first time since 2012, the West Central Texas Municipal Water District has closed boat ramps at Hubbard Creek Reservoir.

The district announced in a statement Friday they will close Peeler’s Pier and the Corley Ramp due to low water levels.

The ramps at Bob Clark Landing and Paul Prater Landing are still open at this time.

Water levels recorded Friday were 1,171.27 feet above mean sea level or 51% full. On Monday, March 18, water levels were recorded at 1,171.37 feet or 51.2% full.

A year ago, Hubbard Creek Reservoir was recorded at 65.8% full.

Chris Wingert, district general manager, noted the 2012 closure of boat ramps stayed in place until 2016.

Wingert urged caution to citizens who operate watercraft on the reservoir.

“There are many submerged boating hazards, so it is very important that each operator familiarize themselves with the changing underwater conditions,” he stated.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Municipal Water District to close Hubbard Creek Reservoir boat ramps