Watch: Video allegedly shows man put Ga. woman’s body in trunk at North Myrtle Beach hotel

A video allegedly showing what could be the body of a Georgia woman being loaded into the trunk of a vehicle at a North Myrtle Beach hotel was released Friday by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Bornold Alastair Eberhart, 42, was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing Kristin Laymon, 53.

Laymon was last seen alive getting on an elevator by herself on the ground floor of the Club Wyndham, 410 South Ocean Boulevard, at 2:12 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2023.

The video, which was released as part of the Freedom of Information Act, shows footage of Eberhart and a vehicle at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 24, 2024.

Laymon and Eberhart came to the Club Wyndham Ocean Boulevard together on Sept. 22, North Myrtle Beach Police have said.

Eberhart returned to Georgia on Sept. 24 and detectives believe he had Laymon’s body in the trunk of his car. Laymon’s body was found outside Atlanta on March 9. Her cause of death has not been released.

Laymon’s daughter reported her mother as missing on Oct. 9, according to police documents. She had not heard from her mom since Sept. 22.

The Duluth, Georgia, Police Department contacted North Myrtle Beach Police on Nov. 8 about Laymon.