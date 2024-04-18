WATCH: Two arrested after leading State Police on car, foot chase through Bristol County

Two young adults were arrested for allegedly leading police on a car and foot chase through Bristol County on Wednesday.

Alexia Spring, 21, of Fall River, is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. 19-year-old Kobe West, also of Fall River, is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, and speeding.

According to State Police, troopers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle around 3 p.m. when the car took off and quickly merged onto Route 79 northbound. Police disengaged from the chase when the car began driving erratically through local roadways.

The State Police Airwing was utilized to provide overhead support and located the vehicle on Route 24 northbound in the area of Exit 11.

Video from the helicopter shows troopers tracking the suspects’ car.

After leaving the highway, the alleged stolen car turned onto a loop subdivision in Berkley where local law enforcement were able to block both exits, trapping the vehicle.

Three occupants in the car could be seen sprinting from the vehicle into a wooded area, where police say they were apprehended within minutes.

In addition to Wednesday’s charges, police say West had five outstanding warrants for his arrest. The details of those warrants were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

