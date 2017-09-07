Watch Simon Cowell Lose It Over This 12-Year-Old Ventriloquist's Hilarious Act

From Woman's Day

When Darci Lynne Farmer returned to the America's Got Talent stage to compete in the first week of semifinals, she brought a new puppet-and the audience-to life. The 12-year-old ventriloquist and singer introduced her partner Edna, who apparently has a major crush on Simon Cowell.

Almost immediately, Edna asked Farmer, "Where is that Simon fella?" After she points him out, Edna responds, "He's a hit with the ladies in their eighties back at the home, ya know."

"But, Edna, what about the age difference?" Farmer asked. "You're so old he could give you a heart attack." To which Edna cleverly replies, "Oh don't worry, Darci. Simon knows mouth to mouth," evoking a hearty laugh from Cowell and the rest of the judges.

Then, to express her feelings to her "hunka hunka Englishman," Edna starts singing Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," and the crowd bursts into applause.

As Farmer brings Edna down to the judge's table to serenade her love interest up close and personal, a bashful Simon can't help but smile and laugh along with the song.

Farmer is as talented as she is hilarious, flawlessly hitting every note without giving up her facade. Simon even expressed he had a crush on Edna and called the act "brilliant."

See the unbelievable performance below to make up your mind. Not to put words in your mouth, but we think you're going to love it.

