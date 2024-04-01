Watch as Oregon man narrowly escapes four-foot saw blade barreling toward him at high speed

An Oregon man is counting his lucky stars this week after a runaway saw blade missed him by seconds.

A surveillance camera happened to capture the hair-raising incident Thursday, showing a near-miss that Shane Reimche did not anticipate when making a trip to his local convenience store in the town of Eugene.

In the clip, Reimche can be seen strolling the path in front of the store, swinging open the door and entering like any normal patron.

Seconds later, before the door can even fully close behind him, a huge, circular saw blade can be seen barrelling across the parking lot, lodging itself into the side of the building where Reimche had been just seconds before.

Blade came from nearby construction site

The blade, which is used for cutting concrete, had come loose and escaped a nearby construction site before whizzing across the lot in a flash.

A closer video taken with a cellphone after the blade had come to a rest showed it buried deeply into the exterior of the store inches from the door Reimche had entered.

Amit Grewa, owner of the store, told local ABC news affiliate KEZI that the impact caused the entire store to shake. Reimche told the outlet it was the closest call he'd ever experienced.

"I was walking into the store here, I put my hand on the door and I heard a loud bang and yelling," Reimche told KEZI. "Just as a cloud of smoke pops up and I see a guy fall in the ditch. And a four-foot blade hurtling at me."

ABC 6 reported that a construction worker on the scene said a missing bolt and user error could have caused the loose blade.

Regardless of how and why, Reimche told the station he was just happy to be alive.

"I'm thankful to be here. I was thinking maybe it's my time, I don't think I would've survived being touched by that thing," he told ABC 6.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows man narrowly escaping hit from rogue four-foot saw blade