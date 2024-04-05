Watch: NYC skyline, Statue of Liberty shake during earthquake

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Days after lighting struck the Statue of Liberty during a rainstorm, the iconic landmark was seen shaking during a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that rattled the New York City area on Friday.

EarthCam video footage showed the statue and the New York City skyline trembling when the earthquake struck near Califon, New Jersey, around 10:23 a.m. An angle from directly above Lady Liberty caught Ellis Island shaking during the incident, the video shows.

“Lady Liberty has had a rough week,” someone commented on X.

Approximately 42 million people felt the earthquake, per the USGS. It appears to have shaken areas as far south as Washington D.C. and as far north as the New York-Canada border. The shaking lasted several seconds.

There were no injuries or structural damages reported in New York City, but three buildings in Newark were compromised and deemed unsafe.

The largest earthquake ever recorded in New York City’s history was a 5.2-magnitude quake in 1884, according to NYC Emergency Management.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

