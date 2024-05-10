Watch for the Northern Lights tonight, Mother’s Day looks good!

Tonight features scattered showers before midnight with clearing skies thereafter. That’s good news because our area has an excellent shot at experiencing the Northern Lights tonight with a strong geomagnetic storm taking place.

The best time to view it will be between midnight and 3 AM. Temperatures will be much lower tonight than in recent evenings, as we drop back into the low 40s.

Patchy dense fog will be possible toward dawn Saturday and perhaps a spot or two of frost across the highest peaks toward dawn, too. Be sure to go to a dark place out of the city for the best viewing!

Saturday is dry to start with partly sunny skies through lunchtime. By the mid-afternoon, scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. High temperatures will be in the low 60s once again, which is about ten degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. It’ll be a breezy day too, with wind gusts out of the west up to 25 mph possible.

Mother’s Day looks great, with mostly sunny skies expected and high temperatures in the mid 60s – it’s a great looking day for mom! Once again, it’ll be a breezy day, with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Monday brings even more sunshine into the forecast, with high pressure setting in to our west and then south. That will keep a cooler westerly breeze ongoing but will mean plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Election Day starts on a dry note, but by the afternoon, rain showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder will be possible with an area of low pressure moving through the Ohio River Valley. The afternoon looks soggy, with showers likely under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday still looks wet, as Tuesday’s area of low pressure moves overhead. That will continue the risk for showers.Wednesday looks to be a dreary day with off and on showers under overcast skies, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday is dry with high pressure moving in. Mostly sunny skies with a southerly breeze as high pressure shifts northeast will put high temperatures into the mid 70s.

Friday begins dry but we’ll see our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms increase as another front and associated low pressure system move toward the region. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Looking ahead in your extended forecast, showers look to continue behind Friday’s area of low pressure for Saturday but we’ll see improving conditions by Sunday as high pressure begins to nose in. We look great next Monday with high pressure in control. Temperatures on Saturday will be stuck in the 60s with occasional showers, but will jump back up into the upper 60s on Sunday and low 70s by Monday.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Look outside for the Northern Lights! Patchy dense fog toward dawn. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny early. Afternoon scattered showers likely. Highs in the low 60s.

MOTHER’S DAY

Plenty of sunshine! Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

ELECTION DAY

Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Afternoon showers likely. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers, cooler. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Decreasing clouds. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

