Stunning images of total solar eclipse from New England and beyond

WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse begins in New England

A total solar eclipse crossed over North America on Monday, briefly darkening the skies for millions of people.

Skywatchers in Mazatlán on Mexico’s Pacific coast began to see a partial solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, ahead of the total solar eclipse, which began in New England after 2 p.m.

Parts of New England, including Burlington, Vermont, Lancaster, New Hampshire, and Caribou, Maine experienced the total eclipse, beginning at 2:14 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: The solar eclipse in Stowe, Vermont. WATCH LIVE: The solar eclipse is now visible in New England with totality in some areas expected within the hour. Posted by Boston 25 News on Monday, April 8, 2024

Most of those in North America, but not in the direct path like Massachusetts, still witnessed a partial eclipse, with the moon transforming the sun into a fiery crescent.

Total solar eclipses happen somewhere around the world every 11 to 18 months, but they don’t often cross paths with millions of people. The U.S. last got a taste in 2017, and won’t again see a coast-to-coast spectacle until 2045.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW