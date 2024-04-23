Jacksonville officer rear-ends car in his cruiser, leaves scene of crash, is arrested, sheriff says

A now-former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer was arrested Saturday after the officer was involved in a crash while on duty and did not stop, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

Officer John Burr was driving his marked patrol car to his assigned JSO substation, traveling east on Argyle Forest Boulevard around noon Saturday, Waters said.

Waters said Burr rear-ended a stopped vehicle and did not stop at the scene of the crash.

“Don’t quite understand why he did it. It’s a fairly minor situation that did not have to escalate to this level,” Waters said.

The victim in the crash sustained injury and Waters said JSO’s Integrity Unit immediately launched an investigation.

Burr was then arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury on Saturday.

Upon his arrest, Burr resigned from JSO, Waters said. Burr was with JSO for one year and eight months.

Waters said this is the fourth arrest JSO has made of a JSO employee this year.

“No one’s above the law,” Waters said.

According to JSO’s online Inmate Information Search, Burr was released on bond from the Duval County Jail on Sunday. His next court date is May 14.

