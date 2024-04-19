Watch live: Former friend testifies as witness in Chad Daybell’s criminal trial

There have been 10 witnesses called so far in Chad Daybell’s criminal trial.

The 55-year-old father is accused of first-degree murder and conspiring to commit murder in the deaths of two of his wife’s children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, whose bodies were found buried in Chad Daybell’s property, and his then-wife, Tammy Daybell.

He’s also charged with two counts of insurance fraud. Daybell pleaded not guilty to the eight felonies against him.

The potential eight-week trial is expected to mirror the trial of his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell. Roughly 60 witnesses were called during her trial, and so far all of the witnesses called in Chad Daybell’s trial were also called in his wife’s trial.







The Daybells’ former friend Melanie Gibb — who testified Thursday about Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell’s extreme religious beliefs — was back on the witness stand Friday.

Chad Daybell murder trial in Boise begins. Here’s what to know about the case

The Idaho Statesman will have a reporter covering the trial at the Ada County Courthouse providing live, daily updates at idahostatesman.com. You can also follow criminal justice reporter Alex Brizee on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @alex_brizee or breaking news reporter Sally Krutzig at @sallykrutzig.