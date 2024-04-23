Watch Indiana Republican gubernatorial debate live. Mike Braun will miss the event.

The Indiana Debate Commission is hosting a live Republican gubernatorial debate at Indiana University Indianapolis' Hine Hall on Tuesday. The livestream will begin at 7 p.m. ET and conclude at 8:30. Participants include Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Brad Chambers, Jamie Reitenour, Curtis Hill and Eric Doden.

Mike Braun, the frontrunner in the race, announced he will miss the debate due to being needed in Washington D.C. for a U.S. Senate vote.

The debate will be moderated by Jon Schwantes, host of PBS’s "Indiana Lawmakers."

