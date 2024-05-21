Watch: Hurricane-force winds topple budding dream home like popsicle sticks during Houston derecho

Hillary Andrews
·1 min read
WILLIS, Texas – Incredible video shows the moment last week's derecho that slammed into the Houston metro overpowered a dream home in the making.

Neighbors in Willis, Texas, across the street from the construction project, had a feeling that the frame of the three-story house wouldn't be able to withstand the hurricane-force winds screaming through the community.

"Oh there it goes," neighbor Randy Dawson can be heard saying on the video to two others. "It went, I told you. I told you. I told you that was going to happen."

The two women with him were shocked, repeating rounds of, "Oh my God."

Each layer, starting at the bottom, starts leaning, then collapses like slow-motion dominoes. All that was left was a pile of lumber that looked more like a kid's failed popsicle stick project.

The scene from the backyard was just as shocking, literally. A bolt of lightning struck the lake directly behind the house.

Lightning strike in Willis, Texas on May 16.
Lightning strike in Willis, Texas on May 16.

The derecho, a line of intense and widespread damaging winds traveling a great distance, left seven dead across the Houston metro. The 90-100 mph winds knocked windows out of downtown skyscrapers. At the height of the storm, over a million customers were without power. Officials said it could be weeks before everyone gets power back.

Transmission lines were no match for the Goliath winds either.

