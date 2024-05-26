WATCH: Huge crowds gather at Pinellas beach ahead of Memorial Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the long holiday weekend, hundreds of beachgoers have taken to Honeymoon Island to bask in the sun and enjoy the clear water ahead of Memorial Day.

Drone operator John Yanchoris captured stunning video of the packed beach around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. He said there was a long line from the beach entrance all the way back to Frenchy’s restaurant, with people still coming in.

“North beach is already full,” he said. “Currently, there is a long life from Honeymoon entrance backing all the way up to Frenchy’s restaurant. People are still coming.”











Yanchrois also noted there was a “heavy police presence” on the water, spotting three Pinellas County Sheriff boats.

“I hope everyone stays safe and doesn’t operate water vessels under the influence,” he said.

Yanchoris has a YouTube channel where he posts his drone videos.

In the description of his YouTube channel, Yanchoris said he’s a former firefighter who has done drone work for local fire departments, as well as anyone who needs aerial footage of their homes or special events.

