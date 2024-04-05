Watch Fox News Panic On-Air Over the Great Jobs Report

The Department of Labor released its first quarter report for jobs in the United States on Friday, and the results were much higher than expected, with nearly 303,000 jobs created. Good news for the country, right? Well, not according to the Fox Business Channel.

In a panel discussion about the report, host Maria Baritromo wondered aloud if the numbers were too good for cutting interest rates.

"It's a good number, but is it too good for rate cuts?" -- Maria Bartiromo wonders if the economy is TOO good pic.twitter.com/qjGMVhjKpi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2024

And then, other members of the panel, such as economist Joseph A. LaVorgna and Steve Moore, a former Trump economic advisor, tried to downplay the numbers by mentioning the growth in government jobs, as well as government spending.

"Ah!" -- Maria and her panelists love it it when a talking head denigrates the strong jobs report by linking it to growth in government jobs. They've found a useful talking point! pic.twitter.com/oV6ZWLpMau — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2024

To top it all off, the panel even found a way to credit Donald Trump in a roundabout way, wondering “if maybe the market is pricing in a little bit, and employers too, the idea that maybe we’re going to get a new president in November,” Moore said.

"I just wonder if maybe the market is pricing in a little bit, and employers too, the idea that maybe we're gonna get a new president in November" -- Maria Bartriomo and company find a way to give Trump credit for the strong Biden economy. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/fIkonoBvC8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2024

For much of Joe Biden’s presidency, his administration has been fighting an uphill battle trying to win over voters on the status of the economy, which conservative outlets like the Fox Business Channel certainly haven’t helped. These latest jobs numbers are further proof that Biden has been better for the economy than Trump, no matter how many conservative media talking heads try to pretend otherwise.