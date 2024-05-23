WATCH: Four peregrine falcon chicks hatch atop Union County Courthouse

ELIZABETH – Union County has some special new residents living high atop the county courthouse tower.

Four male peregrine falcon chicks recently hatched at Union County's Courthouse Tower have new identification bands that will assist the county and wildlife preservation personnel in tracking their behavior, location and habits in the hope of better understanding and preserving the species.

On Monday Union County's Commissioner Chairwoman Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded, Vice-Chairwoman Lourdes Leon, and County Clerk Joanne Rajoppi, along with personnel from the Trailside Nature and Science Center, judiciary staff, and wildlife preservation partners, NJ Department of Fish & Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation, helped place the identification bands on the peregrine chicks.

Four male baby peregrine falcons were recently born in the nest on top of the Union County Courthouse Tower in Elizabeth.

The baby falcons, who do not yet have names, also received a health checkup before being returned to their nest with their parents, Mango and Frida. The adult pair have successfully raised 23 babies on the roof of the courthouse at 2 Broad St. since 2019. The baby chicks are expected to be of fledging age in early to mid-June. Peregrine falcons are known for their fast flying speed.

"We are delighted to welcome these beautiful new additions to Union County,” Palmieri-Mouded said. “We appreciate the privilege and responsibility of having this endangered species in the state of New Jersey living and breeding on our grounds. We proudly continue our partnership with the NJ Department of Fish & Wildlife and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation in our shared commitment to preserving and protecting our precious wildlife."

Union County Commissioner Vice Chairwoman Lourdes Leon holding one of the baby peregrine falcons.

County officials said the population of peregrine falcons in the U.S. was severely reduced in the 20th century due to pollutants, including the pesticide DDT, and they were added to the federal endangered species list in 1973.

As a result of improvements in many parts of the country, the falcons were removed from the federal list in 1999, but they continue to be an endangered species in New Jersey. The falcons typically nest on rock cliff ledges; however, peregrine falcons have adapted to using tall buildings in cities such as the Union County Courthouse in Elizabeth.

Union County participated in the restoration effort in 2006, when county personnel, under the guidance of state wildlife experts, put a nesting box to the courthouse tower roof.

The stairs up to the rooftop nest at the Union County Courthouse Tower in Elizabeth where four male baby peregrine falcons were recently born.

Every year since, a pair of peregrine falcons has laid eggs in the nesting box. Web cameras were installed in 2016 to provide the 24/7 Falcon Cam livestream of the interior and exterior of the nest.

To visit Union County’s free “Falcon Cam” livestream click here.

