Watch Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray discuss significant Tornado Watch issued for Quad Cities – May 21st

The National Weather Service has now issued a Tornado Watch for the Quad Cities until 9 p.m.

And this happens to be a PDS (Particularly Dangerous Situation) watch also. This is an extra sense of urgency conveyed by the NWS. Only a handful of watches each year have this added PDS tag on them.

That means not only are ingredients there for tornadoes, but we also run the risk of significant, strong tornadoes in our area.

Hail up to 4″ in diameter is also possible in the watch area.

And believe it or not, our biggest threat in the Quad Cities could come from straight-line winds! Those could reach 90 mph as the storms form a line that moves across Iowa this afternoon.

Timing: In the Quad Cities severe t’storms are most likely between 6 and 9 p.m. All modes of severe are possible and this could quickly turn into dangerous event later this afternoon/evening.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.