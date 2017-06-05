WATCH: Brie Bella Just Shared a Raw, Intimate Look at Her Daughter's Birth

From Redbook

Total Divas star Brie Bella and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their first baby, a girl named Birdie, earlier this spring, and ever since the birth announcement, the two have documented their parenting experience on social media. Yesterday, Brie posted a video on her YouTube channel to speak more about the birth itself and share "really personal" photos from the labor process.

"My husband never left my side, which was amazing," Brie says in the video. "All the 21 hours he literally spent right next to me, helped me breathe through contractions, encouraging me."

Her twin sister Nikki was also part of the process.

"My sister, I was induced at 3 a.m. and my sister was there at 7 a.m. and she didn't leave my side," Brie shared. "She actually held one of my legs and helped me push."

Brie stresses in the video how many people it takes to support you when you have a baby, and said she felt lucky that, in her case, so many of those people were women. She used a doula for the birth process, a hypnobirthing coach, and a postpartum doula.

"We should not be going through pregnancy and having babies alone," Brie said. "You do need a village to help you. You need a lot of women to help you and in the most intimate moments of labor and just being here at the house, it's amazing to have women surrounding you."

In the video, she says she was inspired by the book The First Forty days: The Essential Art of Nourishing the New Mother because it focuses on the idea that the first forty days after birth should be about healing, not rushing to be a supermom, which can require the help of others.

"You need a whole team," Brie said. "Create that team now, if you haven't had your baby yet. You need a whole group of people helping you out."

Is anyone surprised that a professional athlete uses a team metaphor to describe her labor and birth? Nope, not at all. Check out the awesome birth photos below.

