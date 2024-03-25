WATCH: Black bears play on swan-shaped pedal boat

(WJW) – So cute! Black bears at a safari park in the United Kingdom took advantage of the recent rain and new “lake” by riding in a swan-shaped pedal boat.

Footage released by Woburn Safari Park on Facebook shows their North American black bears enjoying the newest addition to their enclosure.

Murder suspect lights himself on fire before Akron police take him into custody

“With all the recent heavy rain, the Carnivore keeper team has come up with a fantastic addition to the new ‘lake’ which has formed at the bottom of the North American black bears’ 13-acre enclosure – their very own swan boat!” the caption of the video said. “After thoroughly cleaning and checking over to ensure the boat could safely be placed in the bears’ enclosure, keepers spread some tasty honey and monkey nuts inside to entice the 11 bears to investigate.”

Eleven North American black bears live in a 13-acre Road Safari reserve at Woburn Safari Park, according to their Facebook page.

According to the park, the bears are free to roam, dig their own dens and explore the terrain.

Keepers and visitors were excited to see the bears climbing into the boat, the video post explained.

Elyria mom gets jail for pepper-spraying principal

“They could be spotted climbing all over, playing with and sniffing the boat with great curiosity,” the caption said.

The park said black bears are foragers in the wild, so when food was hidden inside the boat, they were able to find it!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.