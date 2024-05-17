Watch: Bear blocks traffic on California highway

May 17 (UPI) -- Traffic on a California highway was brought to a standstill when a bear wandered out onto the roadway and paused to enjoy the view.

Witness Dan Kanes captured video when the bear wandered onto the 14 Freeway near Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The video shows the bear wander out into the roadway, stopping traffic. The animal looks around for a few moments, before turning around and returning to the hills.

"Motorists displayed compassion and patience for the bear," Kanes told KTLA-TV. He said the bruin appeared to be "a little confused."