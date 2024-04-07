Washington state trooper involved in crash that killed 2 in Mason County

A state trooper was involved in a Saturday afternoon crash that killed two people in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

As a precaution, the trooper was taken to the hospital but was not badly injured, WSP wrote in a news release. The 2:37 p.m. crash happened six miles south of Shelton, and Highway 101 is expected to remain closed “well into the evening hours.”

“#MasonCounty: US 101 at Taylor Towne MP 352 is fully blocked for a fatal collision please use alternate routes as the roadway is fully blocked in both directions,” state patrol spokesperson Katherine Weatherwax wrote late Saturday afternoon on X.

Authorities encourage drivers to look for alternative routes. An investigation into the crash is ongoing but remains in the early stages, with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office serving as the main investigating agency.

