Washington Post downplays Prince Harry's allegations against Post CEO

A top Washington Post editor instructed editors Tuesday night not to promote a story about a controversy involving the paper’s new CEO Will Lewis.

On Tuesday, a court in the United Kingdom ruled that Prince Harry could introduce new amendments in a lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. over phone hacking — including one alleging that Lewis, then an News Corp. executive, was involved in a plan to delete emails regarding the phone hacking after the scheme was revealed.

The Washington Post published a story about the ruling on Tuesday, detailing Lewis’ role and his denials of wrongdoing.

But in the hours after the story was published, editors sought to downplay it.

In an email to some staff Tuesday evening, newsletter chief Elana Zak issued a brief directive with the subject line “don’t distribute this story,” liking to Tuesday’s development.

“Please do not put this Prince Harry story in any of your newsletters,” she wrote.

The email contained no additional information explaining why the paper did not want the story included in its newsletters. The Washington Post did not respond to multiple inquiries about the decision Tuesday evening.

While the yearslong lawsuit has not dominated headlines in the US, Lewis’ appointment to the top job at the Washington Post and recent court filings have revitalized interest in the story in media circles. Prince Harry and 40 other plaintiffs have alleged that Lewis attempted to cover up executives’ role in the scandal by helping to justify the erasure of emails that could have contained details about the scandal. Lewis has denied wrongdoing publicly and to the Washington Post newsroom, and said that he was brought in after the scandal to “put things right.” He told staff he does not want to discuss the issue further.

Lewis, the former publisher of the Wall Street Journal, replaced outgoing CEO Fred Ryan in November, with a promise to modernize the paper’s newsroom and stem recent business losses. Tuesday’s ruling is also awkward timing for Lewis, who is slated to unveil the latest part of the company’s new “Build It” strategy at a company-wide town hall scheduled for Wednesday morning, which he previewed in an interview with Semafor last year.

