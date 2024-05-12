Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile who was last seen in Glade Spring.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Madison Stanley, 14, was last seen by a family member in the Washington Spring area of Glade Spring on May 10 at around 9:45 p.m.

The release said she was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants and carrying a backpack. Stanley has a nose piercing and pierced ears, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madison Stanley is urged to contact the Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.

