Washington County Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year finalists

Washington County Public Schools and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the six finalists for the 2024–2025 WCPS Teacher of the Year.

The winner will be announced April 17 during a banquet hosted by the chamber at the Fountain Head Country Club north of Hagerstown.

There were 73 nominees for the award, according to a school system news release.

Superintendent David Sovine stopped by the finalists' schools last week to surprise them with the news, according to WCPS Facebook posts.

Autumn Ackerman, 2024–2025 WCPS Teacher of the Year finalist

Autumn Ackerman is a Job Development Program teacher at the Marshall Street School in Hagerstown's West End. Ackerman was named the Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee Teacher of the Year in 2020, according to the school system news release. She has been a WCPS teacher for eight years.

Brittany Collins, 2024–2025 WCPS Teacher of the Year finalist

Brittany Collins is an English Language Learners teacher for sixth- and eighth-graders at Springfield Middle School in Williamsport. Collins has been a teacher for 13 years, including eight years with the local school system. She is a curriculum and professional development leader and builds "connections with her students and their families by planning parent nights and volunteering at PTA/PTO events," the release states.

Carly Shockey, 2024–2025 WCPS Teacher of the Year finalist

Carly Shockey is a second-grade teacher at Emma K. Doub Elementary School in Hagerstown's South End. Shockey has taught for WCPS for 10 years. She helped develop a program for Doub's magnet program that provides students a chance to have 50 minutes a week of isolated computer science instruction.

Ashley Stotelmyer, 2024–2025 WCPS Teacher of the Year finalist

Ashley Stotelmyer is a gifted and talented educator at Sharpsburg Elementary School. Stotelmyer is a National Board Certified Teacher who's served school system students for 16 years. Stotelmyer presents at professional development workshops, co-leads the GATE curriculum writing team and mentors new GATE teachers.

Angie Stouffer, 2024–2025 WCPS Teacher of the Year finalist

Angie Stouffer is a science teacher at Smithsburg High School. Stouffer is a National Board Certified Teacher who has worked for WCPS for 18 years. She was a 2023 Teacher of the Year nominee. Stouffer is involved in several school and community activities, including the Education Foundation of WCPS and Youth United, which is the student volunteer division of the United Way of Washington County.

Stephanie Twigg, 2024–2025 WCPS Teacher of the Year finalist

Stephanie Twigg is a fourth- and fifth-grade magnet teacher at Williamsport Elementary School. This is the sixth straight year Twigg has been nominated for Teacher of the Year. She's taught for WCPS for 11 years. The Maryland Advisory Council on Gifted and Talented Education presented Twigg this year with a Teacher Accomplishment in Gifted and Talented Education Award.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: WCPS announces six finalists for Teacher of the Year