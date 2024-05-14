Warren County fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Groveport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Warren County man accused of murder was arrested in Groveport nearly two days after a fatal shooting in northern Ohio.

According to a release by the U.S. Marshals Service, Zaa Von Hameed, 26, a wanted fugitive, was arrested in the 400 block of Shadow Run Drive in Groveport late Monday night. According to WKBN, Nexstar sister station in Youngstown, the incident took place at the ParkPlace 24 Tavern on Parkman Road.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were in pursuit of Hameed, who is accused of fatally shooting Nathaniel Bradley, 21, at a bar in Warren, Ohio. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at around 2 a.m. and pronounced Bradley dead at the scene.

Hameed and Bradley were reportedly involved in a fight before the shooting before Hameed fled from Warren to the Columbus area, approximately 180 miles away from the Tavern. He is being held at the Jackson Pike Corrections Center while he waits extradition back to Warren.

