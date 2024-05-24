Warner Robins’ longstanding curfew for minors will start earlier now. Here’s why

Warner Robins this week amended its longstanding curfew for minors, requiring them to be home half an hour earlier than before.

At the May 20 city council meeting, the governing body voted unanimously to amend the enforced curfew, moving the starting time up to 11:30 p.m. and setting it to last until 5 a.m., the city announced. The previous curfew started at 12 a.m. and had been around since the 1970s. It’s enforced for anyone under the age of 18.

City officials said the amended curfew aims to foster a safer community by reducing the likelihood of minors encountering hazardous situations during late-night hours and that the city remains committed to the welfare of its residents and will continue to implement measures that enhance public safety.

Parents and guardians will be held responsible for ensuring their children adhere to this curfew, according to the city.

In April, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and her office sent out a reminder regarding the curfew as the city began to see an uptick in youth crimes.

Police Chief Wayne Fisher emphasized the importance of the decision.

“Keeping minors off the streets during late-night hours is crucial for their safety and well-being,” he said. “The new curfew helps ensure that our young residents are not exposed to potential dangers that are more prevalent late at night.”

In addition to amending the curfew, Warner Robins is engaging local businesses to seek their support in enforcing appropriate laws regarding minors in their establishments during curfew hours. Businesses are encouraged to collaborate with law enforcement to ensure minors are not present during restricted hours, unless accompanied by an adult.

Patrick said curfews are instituted not only for the protection of minors but also for the overall safety of the community.

“By ensuring that minors are home during these hours, we are taking a proactive step in maintaining a secure environment for everyone in Warner Robins,” she said.