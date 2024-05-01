Warming trend continues through Wednesday afternoon

Even warmer weather will move in on Wednesday. Windier weather will also develop Wednesday afternoon.

It was an even warmer day across New Mexico Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures as much as 10° warmer than Monday. Roswell has even made it into the mid 90s and Albuquerque climbing up to around 80°. Winds were more widespread this afternoon, but still are not gusting any stronger than 35 mph. Higher winds are on the way Wednesday afternoon to western and northern New Mexico, where wind gusts around 40 mph are possible. The combination of the wind, low humidity and even warmer temperatures will bring a high fire danger to the Upper Rio Grande Valley and eastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will move through the state Wednesday night, followed by a backdoor cold front Thursday. This will leave temperatures a few degrees cooler into the end of the week, but high temperatures will still be near and warmer than normal for the beginning of May. Morning low temperatures on Friday could flirt with freezing in western and northern parts of the state that are already past their average last freeze of the season.

Temperatures will warm again for the weekend, with isolated thunderstorm chances in eastern New Mexico. Breezy winds develop again on Sunday and Monday, when wind gusts up to 50 mph may be possible.

