Warmer weather continues before a storm moves in on Sunday

Warmer weather will continue to move in through the end of this week. Another storm will move into New Mexico starting Sunday.

Another round of scattered rain and mountain flurries developed Wednesday in the northern half of New Mexico. Temperatures across the state were a couple degrees warmer compared to Tuesday. The warming trend we’ve seen will continue into the end of this week. Albuquerque will get close to its first 70° day of the year Friday, with high temperatures climbing into the 80s in southeast New Mexico. There is still some moisture in the atmosphere Thursday and Friday though, so a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out along and east of the central mountain chain through Friday afternoon. However, most of this rain will evaporate before reaching the ground.

Clouds and wind speeds will be on the increase Saturday ahead of a storm system approaching New Mexico. Mountain snow showers and lower elevation rain will start moving into southern Colorado and northern New Mexico Saturday afternoon. More rain and snow will move in on Sunday as high winds impact the southern part of the state. A strong cold front will also sweep across New Mexico Sunday. This will bring colder temperatures and lower snow levels on Monday, with rain and snow chances sticking around through next Tuesday.

