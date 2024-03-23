Warm Springs man gets federal prison sentence for domestic abuse of girlfriend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Warm Springs man has been sentenced to federal prison for assaulting his then-girlfriend in December 2020, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Alfred Dee Kaulaity, 47, was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release relating to several prior domestic violence convictions. Kaulaity was previously sentenced to 78 months in state prison for another domestic violence incident in Jefferson County involving the same victim. He will serve both sentences back-to-back.

Court documents say that on Dec. 3, 2020, Kaulaity was with his girlfriend at the Indian Head Casino on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation and became angry with her after she talked with a male friend. While driving away from the casino together, Kaulaity struck his girlfriend with the back of his hand, leaving a visible scar on her face. Kaulaity then threatened to kill her while driving from Oregon to northern California.

Several days later, Kaulaity’s girlfriend was getting off a flight to PDX when employees saw the woman’s injuries, reporting them to Port of Portland police. The woman told officers she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, but did not identify him at the time.

Then in June 2021, Jefferson County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported assault of the same woman. At that point, she identified Kaulaity and reported his assault on her in Dec. 2020.

In May 2022, a Portland federal grand jury indicted Kaulaity on charges of kidnapping, domestic assault by a habitual offender, assault resulting in substantial bodily injury and interstate domestic assault. In December of last year, he pleaded guilty to assault by a habitual offender.

Before these two Oregon convictions, Kaulaity had six prior domestic violence convictions in Oklahoma spanning 17 years and involving three different victims.

Kaulaity was ordered to pay $1,432 in restitution to his victim and $3,494 to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Account.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department. It was prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Additionally, the StrongHearts Native Helpline offers culturally specific support and advocacy for American Indian and Alaska Native survivors of domestic violence. Call 1-844-762-8483 or visit www.strongheartshelpline.org for more information.

