Wanted man taunts police on Facebook, it backfires big time

Cheeky criminals have taunted law enforcement since the dawn of time. So it's no surprise that in the era of social media, spats between suspects and police have found a new platform.

A Michigan man, known on Facebook as Champagne Torino, is wanted on "existing warrants" and is a massive troll. When Redford Police Department posted about a home invasion, Torino commented saying "You guys suck!".

To which the police department replied: "Michael, given your veiled threats to residents and officers on other threads, and your inability to engage in constructive dialogue on this page, this is your one warning. If it continues you will be blocked."

(Michael is presumably his real name, but doesn't have quite the same ring to it. Let's stick to Champagne or Torino for the sake of simplicity!)

Image: redford police department/screengrab

But the argument didn't stop there. Torino sent a private Facebook message to Redford police saying if their next post got a thousand shares he'd turn himself in, bring a dozen doughnuts and clean up public schools in the area.

Well, unfortunately for the guy, police accepted the challenge and got more than 3,800 shares:

According to reports Torino hasn't turned himself in yet. Will he be a man of his word?

