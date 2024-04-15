Want to win $250? Vote in the Community's Choice Awards for an opportunity to win

Businesses who land in the top three will be awarded during an Oscar-style gala on July 16 at the Galt House.

It's time to start voting in Louisville's 2024 Official Community’s Choice Awards to select the top businesses across more than 100 categories ranging from beauty and health to services and shopping.

More than 8,100 businesses from Louisville were nominated for a Community's Choice Award, and now it's down to the top five in each category.

“We launched the Louisville awards in 2021, and this year will mark our second live gala, which will celebrate our top three businesses across all kinds of categories for local business,” said Kelly Ellender, sales leader for Gannett Media Promotions. "It is a goal of this program to connect local businesses to local customers and showcase the diverse nature of the market.”

The ballot goes live on April 15 at courier-journal.com/contests and will consist of 15 groups and 115 categories. All people who log on to vote will have a chance to win $250 if they vote in 25 categories or more between April 15 and April 29 at 11:59 p.m.

“We offer that incentive to bring more people to the ballot and really expose our area businesses to people who want to shop and play locally," Ellender said. "The Courier Journal, a landmark local business in Louisville, is committed to showcasing the powerhouse that is the local business community.”

Any business that appears on the ballot on April 15 can ask for votes, by sharing the contest URL on social media, websites and by including the voting link in emails.

“The gala is a way for local business owners to network and connect to one another,” Ellender said. “It is always an enthusiastic crowd, ready to hear their name called to the stage. For all Top 3, whether winners or finalists, there is pride in being a Top 3 local business in a community like Louisville. It’s a special feeling to be selected by readers of the Courier-Journal and those people who want the local business community to thrive.”

On July 21, the full list of the top three businesses in each category will be announced in a special section online and in print as a resource guide for the Louisville area.

For a full list of groups and categories, details on the 2024 contest, and results and photos from 2023 visit yourchoiceawards.com/louisville.

For more information on the program or how to get involved, contact Tony Evans at aevans@localiq.com.

